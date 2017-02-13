Vinyl: The Retro Music Player Is Making A Comeback

Many might think the sound of a needle dropping on a vinyl record is something of the past, like the 8-Track or the cassette. But according to a report by Deloitte, the vinyl record market is about to become a billion-dollar industry.

The study used sale figures from the past seven years and estimated that 2017 will be the highest, selling over 40 million units.

Dayne Teigeler, owner of Tactile Records, currently rents a space inside Country Village Antique Mall in Logan. He's working on opening his own retail store. He feels the new vinyl interest will make it easier to open.

"Bath & Body Works has even had records. There's a definitely a different market out there," Teigeler said. "Even Urban Outfitters has dealer agreements to get exclusives that you can't get anywhere else, through some of these pressing plants and through some of these labels. It's a big deal. It's come back with a vengeance."

Teigeler said the Logan vinyl market has a lot of potential, specifically regarding the different music lovers.

"I plan on carrying classical," he said. "I plan on carrying Jazz. I plan on carrying hip-hop. There's actually a large hip-hop community here that just is untouched, just because availability has been slim. I really want to make sure all genres are represented just in different quantities."

In the report, Deloitte noted the 40 million is not record breaking. In 1981, the record industry did $1 billion in sales that year alone. But it is a large number for a technology most believed was dead.