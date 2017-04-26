Related Program: 
Utah Works

Utah Works: Undercover With The Ogden Police Department

By Kirsten Swanson & Mary Heers 25 minutes ago

After a long and varied career in law enforcement, James Gillespie looks back on his favorite job - working undercover with the Ogden Police Department.

Utah Works

