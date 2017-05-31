Related Program: 
Utah Works

Utah Works: Dreaming Of Becoming An Engineer

By 1 hour ago

Mahmood Akhavan dreamed of becoming an engineer while growing up in Mashhad, Iran. In 1987 he was hired by Thiokol, and is now the Senior Principal Engineer and Project Manager at Orbital ATK.

Tags: 
Utah Works

Related Content

Utah Works: Romanian Orphans, Somali Refugees, And Antelope Island Through The Camera Lens

By & Mary Heers Apr 19, 2017

Tom Szalay is a photographer who began his career working for a newspaper. He now teaches at West High School in Salt Lake City and has published a book titled “Even a Sparrow Has Found a Home.”

Utah Works: Booked On 25th

By Kirsten Swanson & Mary Heers May 17, 2017

Marcy Rizzi takes us on a journey from a career in law enforcement to recently opening a bookstore in downtown Ogden.