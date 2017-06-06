Utah Team Cancels 'Hourglass Appreciation' Night

A minor league baseball team in Utah has canceled a planned "Hourglass Appreciation Night" promotion.

Ogden Raptors managers says that the news release referencing women's bodies was sent without management approval and the event would not take place.

A man giving out copies of the statement at the team's field about 40 miles north of Salt Lake City did not give his name and declined to answer further questions.

The announcement promoting an Aug. 11 game promised "gorgeous women whose curves rival those of any stud pitching prospect!" It said models would appear and pose for pictures with fans.

The Raptors are an Ogden, Utah-based minor league affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.