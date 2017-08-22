Utah Man, 33, Identified In Fatal ATV Crash In Logan Valley

Authorities have identified a 33-year-old Utah man who died in an ATV crash in Logan Canyon over the weekend.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office says Cassidy Wakely of Logan was riding a four-wheeler when he drove off a 15-foot drop-off at about noon on Saturday in the canyon's Franklin Basin area about 4 miles off U.S. Highway 89.

Deputies say they believe that speed was a significant factor in the fatal accident.

Bystanders attempted to perform CPR on Wakely, but emergency crews were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Wakely was wearing a helmet but sustained significant internal injuries.