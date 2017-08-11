Utah County To Free Up Beds For Salt Lake County Inmates, And More On Friday's Behind The Headlines

Utah County has agreed to free up 128 beds for Salt Lake County inmates, a decision that state, Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County officials hope will help address issues of lawlessness in downtown Salt Lake's Rio Grande area. The ACLU of Utah warns Utah lawmakers that blocking their constituents on social media is a violation of constituents' First Amendment rights. And an LDS general authority is excommunicated from The Church.

A discussion on current events.

At 9 a.m. Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporter Taylor Anderson, Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr, editorial page editor George Pyle and senior managing editor Matt Canham join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.