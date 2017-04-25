Utah Cancer Researcher Reinstated Following Backlash

The CEO of the University of Utah's cancer research institute who was fired last week has been reinstated following widespread outrage over the ousting.

The school's president said in a statement Tuesday that Mary Beckerle would return to her position, which she had held since 2006.

President David Pershing also stated that the cancer institute's reporting structure has been reworked and Beckerle will now report directly to Pershing.

Beckerle's firing was met with protests from members of the community and sharp criticism from wealthy philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr., who slammed the ousting at the school's cancer research institute that bears his name.

The Huntsman family was "delighted" to learn about the reinstatement.

The chairman of the university's pediatrics department had told faculty last week that the firing was necessary to anticipate future needs.