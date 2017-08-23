US Investigates Sexual Misconduct Claims At 5 Utah Colleges

By AP 1 hour ago

Credit campusreform.org

Five of Utah's 10 largest colleges are under federal investigation into the handling of various sexual misconduct claims.

Utah Valley University joined the four other schools being investigated earlier this month. The other schools are Brigham Young University, University of Utah, Westminster College and Dixie State University.

Dixie State is being investigated for accusations that it mishandled a sexual harassment dispute with a student, while the other schools are being investigated for potentially mishandling complaints about sexual violence.

Under Title IX, schools have an obligation to swiftly investigate reports of sexual violence. They also must provide services to individuals who report discrimination or violence — including counseling, help with school work and housing changes — if requested.

