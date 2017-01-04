Two Skiers Rescued From Logan Canyon Backcountry

After a six-and-a-half-hour search in Logan Canyon, two skiers were found late Tuesday night at 11:45 on the back side of Beaver Mountain Ski Resort. Members of the Cache County Ski Patrol found their tracks after sending out crews on snowmobiles. Rescue workers later found the two trying to climb back up the mountain. They became stranded and were not in a position to continue down or move back up the hillside.

The two missing skiiers were identified as Beaver Mountain Ski Resort employees Luke Stevenson and Allison Huish. They were found in good health and did not require medical attention.

Sgt. Paul Todd of Search and Rescue is reminding people skiing in the backcountry to bring proper equipment, food, water and avalanche beacons. He also says outdoor recreators need to let people know where you’re going and when you’ll be back.

The Utah Avalanche Center is warning of increasing avalanche danger as heavy snow and winds create avalanche conditions.

A recorded message of updated conditions warns dangerous conditions already exist in the backcountry today and the danger will continue to rise today with strengthening wind and continued heavy snowfall. Avalanche monitors encourage skiers and snowmobilers to change your plans and void traveling in avalanche terrain today.

That warning comes from the Avalanche hotline which can be found at www.utahavalanchecenter.org or 1-888-999-4019.