'They're Built On Love': Raising Children With Williams Syndrome

Click here to listen to the story.

Utah Public Radio’s Morning Edition host Kerry Bringhurst shared with me an experience she had as a mother of a son with special needs. She unexpectedly met another mother with a daughter who has the same rare developmental disorder known as Williams syndrome. As Kerry told her story, I couldn’t help but want to learn more about the syndrome and get to know the children their parents describe as being “built on love.”

I tagged along as the families met for the first time. Listen (audio link above) to the mothers reminisce about the joys and challenges of raising children with Williams syndrome and capture a taste of the genuine love, kindness, and happiness that emanates from those who love everyone.

If you would like to learn more, there is a book called “The Boy Who Loved Too Much” by Jennifer Latson or you can connect with the Williams Syndrome Association.