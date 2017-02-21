Teens Arrested After 14-Year-Old Girl Found Shot In Head

Full press conference audio can be heard here.

Authorities say two teenage boys are under arrest after a 14-year-old girl who didn't make it home from school was found in a northern Utah ditch with a gunshot wound to the head.

A family spokeswoman said Tuesday that Deserae Turner remains in critical condition in a medically induced coma.

Prosecutors say two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of robbery, attempted murder and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors want to try them as adults.

Police declined to answer questions about what led to the shooting or whether the teens had known each other before.

Deserae was reported missing Thursday evening and found about seven hours later in a dry canal in the small town of Smithfield, about 90 miles north of Salt Lake City.