Suspects Arrested Following Hyrum Subway Restaurant Robbery

Cache County Sheriff's officials say they believe they have arrested all of the suspects in a case that forced students at a Northern Utah School to remain in their classrooms while under lock down Monday morning.

One man and one juvenile suspected of robbing the Subway restaurant near Mountain Crest High School in Hyrum have been arrested.

Levi Peiffer has been booked into the Cache County Jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery and failing to stop at the command of law enforcement. The 19-year-old Peiffer is being held on $30,000 bail. The other suspect has been booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on similar offenses.

Investigators detained and questioned the three suspects Monday afternoon after employees at the Subway franchise reported a man walked into the restaurant around 8:00 a.m. that morning and made verbal threats before employees gave him $150.

The suspect and another man, who was near the door of the restaurant, were seen running from the scene southwest.

Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen says deputies set up a perimeter around the area and placed nearby schools on lock down temporarily as a precaution. The three people were found early in the afternoon.

Deputies do not believe there are any further suspects.