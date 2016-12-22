Survey Allows Cache County Parents To Share Opinions About School

Listen to the full story here.

Earlier this month, parents with kids in school received an email from the Cache County School District. The email links to an educator-effectiveness survey.

“We’ve been doing it for the past three years. It’s part of the State of Utah Educator effectiveness rule which went through the Utah State Board of Education,” said Curt Jenkins, curriculum director with the Cache County School District.

The survey allows parents to share their thoughts on what aspects of school are effective for their kids.

“The majority of our responses have been overwhelmingly positive,” Jenkins said. “Parents and students are very supportive of their schools. We try to find out if schools are a safe place, if we’re doing a good job of teaching and doing all the things that we need to help our kids be, not only college and career ready, but to be good citizens as well.”

Cache County students, teachers, principals and parents take the survey which is available in English and Spanish.

The survey is anonymous and is available for Cache County parents until December 30. The results of the survey are then available to administrators and teachers.

“We’re providing the stakeholders with an opportunity to give us feedback, and what we’re hoping to learn from that is how we can make ourselves more responsive and a better system of education for all stakeholders,” Jenkins said.