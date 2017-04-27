SR-30 Repaving Begins May 1

Tired of reading? Listen to the full story here!

Next Monday, the Utah Department of Transportation starts repaving a section of SR-30 in Box Elder county. The construction will run from I-15 in Riverside to the SR-30 and SR-28 junction in Collinston.

UDOT spokesperson Vic Saunders says the repaving is a rehabilitation project.

“This one has been in its current configuration for a long time, and now it’s time for it to be rehabilitated. So this project will remove the top two or three inches of the roadway and repave it with brand new asphalt," he said.

Other minor repairs include placing gravel shoulders and repairing guardrails. This section of road is part of the Valley View Highway, the second most frequently traveled road in Cache Valley after Sardine Canyon.

Part of SR-30 runs right through Cutler Marsh. During adverse weather, fog and lack of wide shoulders causes trouble for drivers. UDOT is currently holding an environmental study looking at widening the roadway and setting up a center median along more parts of the road.

“Our goal is zero fatalities here at UDOT," Saunders said. "We want to reduce all our accidents and injuries and fatalities to zero. That’s a big goal, but it’s one that we take very seriously. The enhancement in this SR-30 study that project is studying right now will provide those safety enhancements to motorists."

The upcoming SR-30 repaving project should take 60 days and finish in July.