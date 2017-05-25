Soda Tax and Food Addiction on Thursday's Access Utah

A discussion on Soda Taxes.

An Interview with Alexis Conason

NPR reports that “The World Health Organization has called on nations around the globe to enact taxes on sugary beverages. And Bloomberg Philanthropies says raising taxes on sugary beverages can be part of the strategy to ‘reduce consumer demand for unhealthy foods and beverages, improve the food environment, and make healthier choices easier for everyone.’”

A growing number of nations and U.S. cities are enacting soda taxes. What should the government’s role be in encouraging good health behaviors? Is a soda tax a good idea?

We’ll talk about this with Dr. Ed Redd, R-N. Logan; Kristen Daly from Healthy Boulder Kids; and Alexis Conason, PsyD, a clinical psychologist in practice in New York City and a researcher at the New York Obesity Nutrition Research Center at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital.