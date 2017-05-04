Scott Hammond and Nancy Green on "Search and Rescue"

If you were lost on a mountain, who would come to your rescue? Mother Nature can be harsh, especially if you're unprepared or in the wrong place at the wrong time. Fortunately, hundreds of men and women are wiling to risk their lives to bring other to safety.

Nancy Green's new documentary film takes a behind-the-scenes look at Utah's first-responder Search and Rescue and Rescue volunteers, and shows how life and death experiences have shaped their lives. The film is title Search and Rescue. we'll be joined by USU professor and SAR volunteer Scott Hammond and filmmaker Nancy Green and we'll hear sound clips from the film. Search and Rescue airs May 9 at 8pm, May 21 at 4pm and May 22 at 9pm on KUED.