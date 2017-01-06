Salt Lake City On Top For Keeping New Years Resolutions And Finding A New Job

A few days into January and those New Year's resolutions are still going strong, right? Well if you’re anything like me, you’ve already made adjustments to those ambitions goals. Well, there’s good news for those of us who need some extra encouragement.

According to a Wallethub study, Salt Lake City is the top city in the country for keeping your new year’s resolutions. They looked at the number of gyms and healthy food options and--assuming that a lot of people are making goals to lose weight or live healthier--they found that it’s pretty likely you’ll be successful if you live near Salt Lake.

And there’s more good news for you if you’re goal is to find a new job in 2017. According to another study by Wallethub, the best city for new jobs is Scottsdale, Arizona. The sixth best is Salt Lake City. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ most recent jobs report, the national unemployment rate has fallen to 4.6 percent — the lowest since 2007.

The worst city for jobs is Detroit, Michigan.