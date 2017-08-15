Rutchey Sentence Delayed For Another Psychiatric Evaluation

Sentencing has been delayed for a northern Utah woman who admitted killing her infant son nearly four years ago.

District Court Judge Thomas Willmore postponed Monday's scheduled sentencing in Logan so 45-year-old Marie Rutchey of River Heights can undergo another psychiatric evaluation at a state mental hospital.

Rutchey pleaded guilty but mentally ill in July in the death of her 2-year-old, Eli. His body was found on the bathroom floor of their home in the fall of October 2013. Police say she suffocated the toddler.

Rutchey originally was charged with murder, but agreed to a plea deal on a reduced charge of child abuse homicide, a second-degree felony.

Her sentencing now is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 6.