Rural Utah Reacts To Trump Order

The Utah Congressional Delegation and Governor Gary Herbert were among those in attendance as President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for a review of the designation of recent national monuments larger than 100,000 acres, under the Antiquities Act.

The reaction is mixed, with some Utahans concerned about the preservation of public lands, while others, particularly those in rural areas assert that monuments in excess of a million acres without congressional process constitute an abuse of the Antiquities Act. Stan Summers is chairman of the Utah Association of County Commissioners.

“The museum management part of the Obama Administration just want to lock up coal and oil reserves and natural gas and saying that they’re doing it for the communities and for future generations, but what about the generation that’s worked so hard to make it happen up until now,” he said. “And what about this generation that has to continue to feed their families.”

Both the Grand Staircase-Escalante and the recent Bears Ears Monuments will come under review under the Trump order.