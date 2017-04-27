Political Mainstay Heads Home To Utah, Questions In His Wake

Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz is back in his home state of Utah for emergency surgery on his foot, just days after shocking the political world by announcing that he won't seek election.

The Utah congressman said in Instagram and Twitter posts that he will be away from the Capitol for up to 4 weeks. Chaffetz needs immediate surgery to remove screws and pins from a foot he shattered 12 years ago.

Chaffetz says he is sorry to be absent, "but medical emergencies are never convenient."

Chaffetz' recent moves have drawn scrutiny in Washington and back home, and left a few people wondering what's next for the dark-haired, 50-year-old who kicked for Brigham Young's football team.