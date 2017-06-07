The Paris Agreement and Climate Solutions on Wednesday's Access Utah

President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement was met with mixed reactions across the country and especially in Utah. While some climate scientists and government leaders including Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski called the decision a mistake, others argued the decision could have positive economic consequences for the United States.

One newly-founded organization, the Climate Leadership Council, is promoting conservative economic solutions to climate change. We spoke with Greg Bertelsen, the organization's senior vice president, about how his group thinks the country can move forward to decrease carbon emissions without hurting the U.S. economy.

Robert Davies, a physicist with the Utah Climate Center, joined us in the studio to discuss the implications of the president's decision and gave us his take on how the U.S. can move forward to support climate solutions.