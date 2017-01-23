Opening of the State Legislator On Monday's Access Utah

Join us for the Opening Day of the 2017 Utah Legislature with this special 2-hour edition Access Utah from the Utah State Capitol.

We’ll put your questions to Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, Senate Minority Leader Gene Davis, House Minority Leader Brian King, Senator Ralph Okerlund, and Rep. Val Potter R-North Logan.

We’ll also feature conversations with Bill Tibbitts, Associate Director of the Crossroads Urban Center, and Director of the Center’s Coalition of Religious Communities; Shawn Teigen, Research Director at the Utah Foundation; and Boyd Matheson, President of the Sutherland Institute.