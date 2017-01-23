Related Program: 
Access Utah

Opening of the State Legislator On Monday's Access Utah

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Access Utah

Join us for the Opening Day of the 2017 Utah Legislature with this special 2-hour edition Access Utah from the Utah State Capitol. 

We’ll put your questions to Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, Senate Minority Leader Gene Davis, House Minority Leader Brian King, Senator Ralph Okerlund, and Rep. Val Potter R-North Logan.

We’ll also feature conversations with Bill Tibbitts, Associate Director of the Crossroads Urban Center, and Director of the Center’s Coalition of Religious Communities; Shawn Teigen, Research Director at the Utah Foundation; and Boyd Matheson, President of the Sutherland Institute.

Tags: 
UPR's 2017 Legislative Coverage

Related Content

Rep. Val Potter Hopes To Work On Utah's Air Quality

By Aimee Cobabe 1 hour ago
Utah State University/Utah Division of Air Quality

 


  Rep. Val Potter spoke with Access Utah host Tom Williams during the opening day of the Utah Legislature at the State Capital today.

Many lawmakers spoke today about their concern for public education. Potter says it’s one of his biggest priorities.

 