Mormon Tabernacle Choir To Sing At Trump Inauguration

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will once again sing at a U.S. presidential inauguration come January.

The choir announced Thursday that it will be performing at President-elect Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration. The choir will perform with the Marine Corps Band as Trump is sworn in.

This will be the choir's sixth appearance at an inauguration in the last 50 years.

The choir is composed of 360 volunteers who serve as ambassadors for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Its name comes from the historic Mormon Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

The Tabernacle Choir will be joined at the inauguration by 16-year-old singer Jackie Evancho, a winner of "America's Got Talent," who will perform the national anthem.