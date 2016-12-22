Mormon Tabernacle Choir To Sing At Trump Inauguration

By AP 3 hours ago
  • Mormon Tabernacle Choir provides sacred music during the Church's general conference.
    View Slideshow 1 of 6
    Mormon Tabernacle Choir provides sacred music during the Church's general conference.
    Mormon Newsroom
  • In 1965, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir sang for President Lyndon B. Johnson's inauguration.
    View Slideshow 2 of 6
    In 1965, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir sang for President Lyndon B. Johnson's inauguration.
    Mormon Newsroom
  • President Ronald Reagan was a fan of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. He requested the choir to take part in his first inauguration as president of the United States in 1981.
    View Slideshow 3 of 6
    President Ronald Reagan was a fan of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. He requested the choir to take part in his first inauguration as president of the United States in 1981.
    Mormon Newsroom
  • President George Herbert Walker Bush kept the tradition going with the invitation to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir to perform at his 1989 inauguration.
    View Slideshow 4 of 6
    President George Herbert Walker Bush kept the tradition going with the invitation to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir to perform at his 1989 inauguration.
    Mormon Newsroom
  • The Mormon Tabernacle Choir's last inauguration appearance was in 2001 for President George W. Bush.
    View Slideshow 5 of 6
    The Mormon Tabernacle Choir's last inauguration appearance was in 2001 for President George W. Bush.
    Mormon Newsroom
  • Mormon Tabernacle Choir — The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, one of the oldest and largest choirs in the world, has performed before U.S. presidents, sold millions of records, won scores of awards and enthralled audiences in dozens of countries.
    View Slideshow 6 of 6
    Mormon Tabernacle Choir — The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, one of the oldest and largest choirs in the world, has performed before U.S. presidents, sold millions of records, won scores of awards and enthralled audiences in dozens of countries.
    Mormon Newsroom

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will once again sing at a U.S. presidential inauguration come January.

The choir announced Thursday that it will be performing at President-elect Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration. The choir will perform with the Marine Corps Band as Trump is sworn in.

This will be the choir's sixth appearance at an inauguration in the last 50 years.

The choir is composed of 360 volunteers who serve as ambassadors for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Its name comes from the historic Mormon Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

The Tabernacle Choir will be joined at the inauguration by 16-year-old singer Jackie Evancho, a winner of "America's Got Talent," who will perform the national anthem.

Tags: 
mormon tabernacle choir
us president
Donald Trump
marine corps band
jackie evancho
presidential inauguration