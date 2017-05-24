Mormon President Thomas S. Monson Scales Back Duties

Mormon officials say 89-year-old church president Thomas S. Monson is no longer coming to meetings at church offices regularly because of limitations related to his age.

Eric Hawkins, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said Tuesday in a statement that Monson communicates with fellow leaders on matters as needed.

The news that Monson is scaling back his duties marks the latest sign that his health is deteriorating.

Monson was hospitalized in early April after he reported not feeling well and released a few days later after receiving treatment in fluids. That came after Monson spoke to church members at the religion's twice-yearly conference in Salt Lake City, but skipped some sessions.

Monson, considered by followers to be the religion's prophet, has been the church's leader since 2008. Church presidents serve until they die.