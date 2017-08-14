Local, State Government Up Police Presence To Tackle 'Ecosystem Of Crime' In Salt Lake's Rio Grande

By Dennis Stock 1 hour ago

Credit Utah Department of Public Safety

A new plan to restore safety in Salt Lake’s Rio Grande district is in motion.

Operation Rio Grande - a three-phase operation that will continue over the next two years - is officially underway as of Monday morning.

The operation was designed in a series of private meetings which began in late July.

“Since that time, we’ve been engaged in an unprecedented effort between the state of Utah, Salt Lake County and Salt Lake City to come up with a plan to restore law, remove the bad guys, protect our homeless friends and those that reside in, and do business in, the Rio Grande District,” said Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox speaking at the plan’s unveiling.

Cox was selected “point man” by Governor Herbert last month to lead the multi-jurisdictional effort to combat crime and drugs in Rio Grande.

“Our main goal today is to disrupt the drug trade that is happening and has gone unchecked for far too long,” he said.

The first of three phases involves bolstering Rio Grande’s police presence by five times to "identify, arrest and jail dangerous criminals” in what state leaders are calling “an ecosystem of crime.”

“We have, this week, between 100 and 150 officers available to work 24/7,” said Utah Commissioner of Public Safety Keith Squires. “That means we’re not going away, and that means there won’t be any cover at night either. It also means we’re going to be very visible.”

Phases 2 and 3 involve behavioral treatment and drug detoxification followed by a joint public-private sector campaign to enhance employment opportunities for indigent citizens.

Op Rio Grande Phase 1-3 by Dennis Stock on Scribd

The heightened police presence will continue indefinitely for the next two years. When asked about Operation Rio Grande’s cost, Lt. Gov. Cox said the budget is still being finalized

Tags: 
Homelessness
Utah Politics
Salt Lake City
Rio Grande District
Dennis Stock

Related Content

Drugs, Danger, Desperation: An Afternoon At Salt Lake City's Rio Grande District

By Dennis Stock Jul 27, 2017
Dennis Stock

Admired nationwide for its effective solutions to homelessness, Salt Lake City is now faced with a burgeoning homeless population magnified by crime, drugs and frustrations from the surrounding community.

Historic Buildings At The Cache County Fairgrounds To Be Torn Down

By Bronson Teichert Aug 11, 2017
cachecounty.org

In the middle of the Cache County Fair Grounds, four iconic buildings stand for their last county fair. Shortly after the fair finishes this year the Home Arts building, the 4-H building, the Community building and the Art building will be torn down. Community leaders are organizing a celebration for the 100-year life of these buildings.

Discussing the Year of the Arts with Dr. Craig Jessop on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Jun 20, 2017

 

Craig Jessop, Dean of Utah State University’s Caine College of the Arts, Director of the American Festival Chorus and Orchestra, and former Music Director of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, has led an interesting life in the arts. He’ll join us today to talk about USU’s Year of the Arts which begins this month.

Stick Sculptures Helping Connect People To Nature

By Alyssa Robinson Aug 11, 2017
PC: Smithsonian Magazine


  

  Utah’s landscape of national parks, trees and mountains have inspired artists. One artist will use inspiration from trees to create stick sculptures that will be found around Utah next year.