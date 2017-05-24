The Handmaid's Tale: Wednesday's Access Utah

Margaret Atwood’s influential novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” was published in 1985. The new Hulu series based on the book is creating quite a bit of buzz and some are saying the book’s themes are prescient in our times. Others are pushing back on that idea. Wednesday on Access Utah we’ll talk about it with Erin Webster Garrett, Professor of English at Radford University; and Sarah Jones, Social Media Editor with the New Republic magazine. You can comment right now to upraccess@gmail.com on Twitter @upraccess and on our UPR Access Facebook page.