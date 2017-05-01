Electric Vehicles on Access Utah

USU Marketing Professor Edwin Stafford and his family have been early adopters of various forms of green technology. They have solar panels and a ground sourced energy system, for example. The next step, they decided, was the purchase of a Tesla electric vehicle as the new family car. Professor Stafford recounts some of their experiences in his article “Bridging the Chasm: An Early Adopter’s Perspectives on how Electric Vehicles Can Go Mainstream,” to be published in June in Sustainability: The Journal of Record.

Experts predict that the future of the automobile will be ACES (Automated, Connected, Electric, and Shared).

We’ll talk with Edwin Stafford, Professor of Marketing in the Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University, and Antje Graul, Doctoral Researcher at Leeds University Business School in England and currently a visiting scholar at the the Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University. Her research interests include the diffusion of innovation and carsharing as a service of sustainable transportation.