Crossing Borders: "Take Charge," How Mickey Ibarra Went From Foster Child To National Role Model

6-Minute Conversation As Broadcast

Full 20-Minute Conversation

Hailing from Salt Lake City, Mickey Ibarra founded the Latino Leaders Network to encourage and support Latino youth in making a difference; in their own lives as well is in the community.

Raised in foster care as a child, Ibarra went on to a distinguished career in government and politics -- including a position in the Clinton White House.

In this UPR interview, Ibarra discusses his life, cultural diversity, identity, and the challenges facing emerging Latino leaders.

The UPR Original Series "Crossing Borders" is a yearlong storytelling project between UPR and the USU Office of Global Engagement - providing services for international students and scholars; and facilitating study abroad opportunities for students and faculty. Details found here.