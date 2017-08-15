Related Program: 
Crossing Borders: "Take Charge," How Mickey Ibarra Went From Foster Child To National Role Model

By Dennis Stock 4 minutes ago

Credit Latino Leaders Network

Hailing from Salt Lake City, Mickey Ibarra founded the Latino Leaders Network to encourage and support Latino youth in making a difference; in their own lives as well is in the community. 

Raised in foster care as a child, Ibarra went on to a distinguished career in government and politics -- including a position in the Clinton White House.

In this UPR interview, Ibarra discusses his life, cultural diversity, identity, and the challenges facing emerging Latino leaders.

The UPR Original Series "Crossing Borders" is a yearlong storytelling project between UPR and the USU Office of Global Engagement - providing services for international students and scholars; and facilitating study abroad opportunities for students and faculty.

Recently Jim Winder, Salt Lake County’s long-time sheriff, stepped down to become police chief in Moab. He talked to UPR's Jon Kovash about the tribulations of the department, which still has numerous vacancies to fill.