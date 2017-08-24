Crossing Borders: How One Community Is Rallying Behind Refugees and Immigrants

In mid-July, refugee and refugee supporters gather in Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. It was World Refugee Day, an event hosted by the Utah Refugee Service and the Department of Workforce Services. UPR contributor Ross Chambless was there and collected stories from those who now live in Utah and how the community is rallying around refugees.

