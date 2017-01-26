Clean Air And The Utah Legislature On Thursday's Access Utah

Organizers of the “Clean Air, No Excuses Rally” which happened on Saturday in Salt Lake City say that “...each year clean air protections measures are considered at the legislature, and each year many of those proposals fail to become law. It’s time for a change, it’s time for Utah’s elected leaders to listen to the people. ...We must turn over every stone to find strong proposals to protect our families and our communities!”

We’ll talk about it on Thursday’s Access Utah. We want to know what you think! What measures do you think the 2017 Utah Legislature should pass regarding Air Quality? And what else can and should be done? Tell us your story: How are you doing during the inversions when the air is bad?

Our guests will include Soren Simonsen from the Mormon Environmental Stewardship Alliance; Rep. Steven Handy, R-Layton; Dr. Brian Moench from Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment; and Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City.