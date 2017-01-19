Can a Face Mask Protect You From Air Pollution?

By Daniel Kinka 24 minutes ago

Science reporter Daniel Kinka in an N95 air mask

  Air pollution is a complicated problem without a simple solution. But have you ever wondered what you can do to protect your health on bad air days? Scientists suggest a mask.

This story is a rebroadcast from May, 2016.

 

Links:

Community Air Quality Discussion (Jan 19, 2017): Cache Clean Air Consortium

For current air conditions: Airnow.gov

Published Mask Science: Beneficial cardiovascular effects of reducing exposure to particulate air pollution with a simple facemask

Music in this Story:
Nick Waterhouse - (If) You Want Trouble
Radiohead - Backdrifts (Honeymoon is Over)
Magna Carda - The Roots

 

The Coal Hard Truth About Air Pollution
Credit Greenpeace

Tags: 
air pollution
Air Quality
Health
inversion
Kitchen Sisters
UPR's Kitchen Sisters Storytelling Project

Related Content

Bad Air Day? Try a Mask.

By Daniel Kinka May 10, 2016

Air pollution is a complicated problem without a simple solution. But have you ever wondered what you can do to protect your health on bad air days? Scientists suggest a mask.

With Infamously Bad Air, Why Do We Continue To Contribute?

By Aimee Cobabe Feb 19, 2016
health.utah.gov

It’s a sight Utahns are all too familiar with -- gray, smoggy air filled with dangerous particulate matter. Officials say sensitive groups like children and the elderly should be especially cautious during times of inversion. During red air days the air is unhealthy for everyone.


American Lung Association releases "State of The Air" Report

By Nick Herrmann Apr 20, 2016
http://energy.utah.gov

The American Lung Association of Utah released their annual Air Quality report results, Wednesday. 

The results of the 17th annual “State of the Air” report, a national air quality grading system, showed that Utah’s air quality received poor ratings.

Inversion Forecasted to Return by Utah Climate Center

By UPR Feb 4, 2013
inversion prediction 2 4 13
Utah Climate Center

The Utah Climate Center has released a new inversion forecast for Utah, which predicts a return to inversion conditions through the end of next week, before a cleaning period begins mid-February.