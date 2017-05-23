'Cages,' A Novel by Sylvia Torti on Tuesday's Access Utah

An interview with the Author

There are over 30 million birders in this country alone, according to the Cornell Institute of Ornithology. Why are so many people interested in birds and birdsong?

"Birds might reveal the secrets of Communication" writes Sylvia Torti in her new novel "Cages."

Sylvia Torti is the author of The Scorpion's tail, a Miguel Marmol Award winner. She holds a Ph.D in biology and is Adjunct Professor in biology, as well as current Dean of the Honors College at the University of Utah. She completed a BA degree at Earlham College. Born and raised in Ohio to an Argentine parent, she has traveled and studied extensively and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Danish. She is the past president of Writers at Work, and lives and writes in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Franz Goller is a Professor of Biology at the University of Utah. He studies the behavioral physiology of sound production and song learning in birds. Originally, from Austria, he is an internationally recognized physiologist who has collaborated with scientists from Germany, Denmark, Argentina, and the USA. In addition to his appointment in the University of Utah Department of Biology, Professor Goller is also a member of the University of Utah Interdepartmental Program in Neuroscience.

The two will be at the Tracy Aviary May 25th at 7:00 pm for a book launch. Book sales by the King's English Bookshop.