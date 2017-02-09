BLM Offers Public Tours Of Next Big Mustang Roundup In Utah

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is offering public tours of its next big wild horse roundup in western Utah.

The BLM says it intends to start gathering between 600 and 700 mustangs this weekend in the Cedar Mountains about 40 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.

Agency officials say their environmental reviews indicate the federal rangeland there can only support between about 200 and 400 horses.

They plan to offer more than 200 up for adoption and return approximately 400 to the range — about half of those after they've been treated with a fertility control vaccine.

Escorted public tours are scheduled to begin at 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone interested should gather at the Flying J gas station at Exit 99 on U.S. Interstate 80 in Lake Point.