Behind the Headlines: American Indian students, Terry Diehl, Proposed budget would affect Utahns

American Indian students are disciplined in Utah schools more than any other demographic, a recent report shows. Details about former Utah Transit Authority board member Terry Diehl's bankruptcy case surface, prompting more questions about his relationship with Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes. And Pres. Donald Trump's proposed budget would affect Utahns in need and those in rural areas of the state.

On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune reporters Jennifer Dobner and Benjamin Wood, Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr and editorial writers Michelle Quist and George Pyle join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

