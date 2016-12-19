Badly Burned Body Found In Cache County

Detectives with the Cache County Sheriff's office spent Sunday night investigating after responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle that appeared to be destroyed by fire.

Lt. Mike Peterson says deputies found a badly burned body inside a vehicle destroyed by fire on rural private property near Petersboro on the West side of Cache County.

An examiner from the State Medical Office and officials from the State Fire Marshall's Office will spend Monday working to identify the person inside the vehicle and to find the exact cause of death and circumstances surrounding this case. Peterson says it appears the incident happened within the last day or so.