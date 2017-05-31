Alcohol To Be Banned At Beaches Of 2 Utah Reservoirs

Alcohol will be banned at the Pineview and Causey reservoirs under a new rule passed by the Weber County commissioners.

The commissioners say they made the decision Tuesday based on conversations with homeowners, boat owners, anglers and state officials.

Boats on the water, along with Jefferson Hunt and Anderson Cove campgrounds, will be exempt from the new ban, which is scheduled to take effect in 15 days.

Heavy litter and public intoxication at these beaches led to 16 months of discussion on how to get crowds under control. The ban is officials' solution.

Weber County Sheriff's Lt. Brandon Toll says this past Memorial Day weekend was a good example of the problems at the reservoirs. He says authorities had to deal with 16 incidents related to alcohol.