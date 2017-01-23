Words From Women Who Marched

After learning she had been selected by the Utah GOP to receive free tickets to President Trump's inauguration, Erin Cox packed her bag only a few days before the event.
A journalism student from Utah State University, Cox created a list of stories she hoped to submit to further her career as a journalist. She gathered audio and photographs that will be shared through Utah Public Radio.
Her first segment features a group of women she met while traveling on the train's subway system. They were there to march with other women.