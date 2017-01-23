Words From Women Who Marched

USU Student Erin Cox spent last week in Washington D.C. interviewing women who participated in the Women's March. She shares some of their comments.

After learning she had been selected by the Utah GOP to receive free tickets to President Trump's inauguration, Erin Cox packed her bag only a few days before the event.

A journalism student from Utah State University, Cox created a list of stories she hoped to submit to further her career as a journalist. She gathered audio and photographs that will be shared through Utah Public Radio.

Her first segment features a group of women she met while traveling on the train's subway system. They were there to march with other women.