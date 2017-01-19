Women's March On Washington On Thursday's Access Utah

The Women’s March on Washington organization estimates that more than more than 1,300,000 people will participate in the Women’s March on Washington or in one of the estimated 600 sister marches happening on January 21 or in the days following. (The Women’s March on Utah State Capitol is January 23).

The mission statement of The Women’s March on Washington reads in part: “The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us … and our communities are hurting and scared. ...The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights.”

We’ll talk with several women who are going to participate in the Women’s Marches, including Michelle Bogdan Holt, Director of the USU Access & Diversity Center; and former candidate for U.S. Congress, Donna McALeer.