Women March During Opening of Utah Legislative Session

Thousands of people marched on the Utah capitol Monday for the first day of the 2017 legislative session and in solidarity with Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington.

Protestors carried signs advocating for gender equality and wore pink hats as they trekked up state street in the snow from Salt Lake's City Creek Park to the capitol rotunda, where community activists and state legislators, including Sen. Jim Dabakis, Rep. Sandra Hollins and Rep. Angela Romero, addressed issues such as LGBTQ rights, ending violence against women and diminishing the gender pay gap.

Rep. Romero, a democrat from Salt Lake City, implored marchers to get involved in the political process to expand access to quality healthcare.

“We must be brave,” Romera said. “We must speak out. We will not accept any federal state or local roadblocks cuts or restrictions on our ability to access quality reproductive healthcare services, birth control HIV and aids care and prevention; Or medically accurate sexuality education. We need to step up and do some comprehensive sex education in our state.”

Noor Ul-Hasan, an organizer of the event and part of Utah Women Unite, said she hoped the high turnout sent a message to Utah legislators.

“We women are not going to stay silent any longer,” UI-Hasan said. “We have our rights we don’t want Planned Parenthood taken away for instance. We need to have those things available for young girls, for families, for people who don’t have those services otherwise. Actually if they’re going to get rid of ACA, we need it even more. We’re gonna make sure that they know women want this, and they’re gonna have to account for the fact that we’re gonna be voting in a couple years.”

Utah Women Unite said the organization would be tracking legislation related to women's rights throughout this year's meeting of lawmakers, and would be encouraging those who attended the rally to make their voices heard.