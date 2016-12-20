Woman Dies From Injuries Following Weekend Pileup

Authorities say a woman and her unborn baby have died from injuries sustained in a six-vehicle pileup on Interstate 15 near Cove Fort in southern Utah.

The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed Monday that 22-year-old Bayley Zollinger Huerta died late Sunday.

The Cedar City woman was six months pregnant at the time of the accident. Huerta and her husband are from Northern Utah. They both graduated from Mountain Crest High School in Hyrum and Southern Utah University in Cedar City.

Authorities say the incident began Saturday with an accident involving a semitrailer and a snowplow. As traffic slowed near the crash site, a second semitrailer rear-ended a pickup truck, pushing the truck on top of Huerta's sedan. The sedan then hit the semitrailer involved in the initial crash.

Huerta was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition before she died the following day. Five other people were hospitalized in conditions ranging from poor to critical.

The crash remains under investigation.