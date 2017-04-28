Will the Alcohol Zoning Changes Be Good For Downtown Logan?

By Dennis Stock 41 minutes ago

Credit commons.wikimedia.org

The Utah Legislature passed new zoning rules concerning alcohol sales this year. That move has spurred several Cache Valley business owners to obtain an alcohol license.

H.B. 442, signed by Governor Herbert in March, cuts the distance restaurants serving alcohol must locate themselves from places such as schools, churches and parks; down from 600 feet to 300, effective in May.

Logan City Councilman Gene Needham is worried that serving more alcohol in Downtown Logan is a step in the wrong direction.

"If you go to a restaurant and there’s no alcohol available, you don’t drink," he said. "It seems like as a community we should be directing ourselves to not developing the social culture that likes to drink at every meal at every little restaurant in town."

Rep. Val Potter of Cache Valley said the regulations will be good for community business.

"Business in Downtown Logan -- it's growing but it struggles and anything we can do to encourage the flow of traffic moving downtown to shop and enjoy restaurants is a positive thing," he said. "I have no problems with drinking according to the law. I think people have to right to serve alcohol and people have the right to drink alcohol."

Larry Tanaka, owner of Tanaka Balance Yoga Studio and Health Café, was issued a license in April. He said it serves an important role in his business.

"We're a happy because we're providing a demand for the community that's needed," said Tanaka. "We're providing a nice place where they can bring prospective business customers; it's a pretty neat location. It’s more than just the alcohol."

The legislation also bars the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control from issuing variances for businesses not in compliance with the new rule.

Tags: 
Downtown
Logan
Cache Valley
Gene Needham
Rep. Val Potter
Business
Utah Politics
Alcohol Licenses
utah
Tanaka Balance
Dennis Stock

Related Content

Historic Train Visits Cache Valley

By Evan Hall Apr 25, 2017
Evan Hall

The train pulled into Cache Junction Tuesday morning and was greeted by a crowd of adoring schoolchildren, retired railroad workers, and locomotive history enthusiasts. This marked the first time the No. 844 steam engine, the last one purchased for Union Pacific, has stopped in Cache Valley in 20 years.

Liquor Licenses Attract Utah Restaurants Aiming To Expand

By Katie Peikes Mar 14, 2016
Katie Peikes / UPR

For the first time in several years, Utah lawmakers did not discuss changes to the state's liquor laws during a legislative session despite a request by restaurant owners in the state to increase the number of licenses issued in Utah. 


Northern Utah Businesses Invest In Solar Power

By Geoff Smith Nov 15, 2016
solareis.anl.gov

Nestled between the Bear River Range and the Wellsville Mountains, winters in Cache Valley can be long, cold, and dark. That isn’t stopping some local businesses from investing in solar power. Sports Academy, a private gym in North Logan, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this Monday on an 888 kilowatt solar array, now the biggest in the county.