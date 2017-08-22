White Supremacy, Minecraft and Reddit with Philosopher Charlie Huenemann on Tuesday's Access Utah

A conversation with philosopher Charlie Huenemann

Charlie Huenemann is professor of philosophy at Utah State University. He is the author of several books and essays on the history of philosophy, as well as some fun stuff, such as “How You Play the Game: A Philosopher Plays Minecraft.” We’ll talk about white supremacists’ fascination with Nietzsche and ask if they are misreading the German philosopher. (Huenemann has written a book on Nietzsche).

We’ll investigate the marketplace of ideas and ask how we best navigate that marketplace as a society and as individuals. We’ll also ask, 'Why should we do philosophy?' Huenemann’s answer is in his blog post, “Philosophy: it helps you get Reddit points.” And we’ll talk about Huenemann’s books on the philosophy of Minecraft and Skyrim and his recent article titled “If I teleport from Mars, does the original me get destroyed?”

Charlie Huenemann is featured in an article in the latest issue of "Liberalis," the magazine of USU's College of Humanities and Social Sciences.