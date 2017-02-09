What Are You Reading? -Children's Book Edition on Thursday's Access Utah

From time to time we gather as a UPR community to compile a book list. On the next Access Utah we’re going to concentrate on Children’s Books. What are you reading to your kids? What are your children reading? What’s your favorite children’s book of all time? How about a new title or something you’ve just discovered that you’d like to share with us?

In addition to you, we’ll be talking with Provo Library director, Gene Nelson; and University of Utah Associate Professor of Educational Psychology Lauren Liang. They, along with Utah author Ally Condie, will headline an event presented by the Salt Lake Tribune and The King’s English Bookshop, celebrating the Newbery Medal and great children’s literature. Gene Nelson is a Newbery committee member and Lauren Liang is a Caldecott committee member. The event is November 21, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at The King’s English Bookshop in Salt Lake City.

We ask our guests to debate their favorite Newbery and Caldecott winners and to talk about what makes a children’s book great. And we’ll ask them to list some of their favorite titles.

The Children's Book List From This Program:

Call It Courage by Armstrong Sperry

The Great Brain by John D. Fitzgerald

Come Over to My House by Theodore Geisel

The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster

Janitors by Tyler Whitesides

The Story of Ping by Kurt Wiese

The Little Red Lighthouse and the Great Gray Bridge by Hildegarde Swift

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie by Laura Numeroff

Harry Potter by JK Rowling

Enders Game by Orson Scott Card

Sneetches on the Beaches by Dr. Seuss

Go Dog, Go! by P. D. Eastman

Charlotte’s Web by E. B. White

Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus by Mo Willems

The Missing Piece by Shel Silverstein

Everybody Needs a Rock by Byrd Baylor

Beezus and Ramona by Beverly Clearly

The Random House Book of Poetry for Children

Voices in the Park by Anthony Browne

Radiant Child: The Story of Young Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat by Javaka Steptoe

Matilda by Roald Dahl

The BFG by Roald Dahl

The Girl Who Drank the Moon by Kelly Barnhill

Duck on a Bike by David Shannon

They All Saw a Cat by Brendan Wenzel

The Hardy Boys Ramona Quimby