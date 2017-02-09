What Are You Reading? -Children's Book Edition on Thursday's Access Utah

From time to time we gather as a UPR community to compile a book list. On the next Access Utah we’re going to concentrate on Children’s Books. What are you reading to your kids? What are your children reading? What’s your favorite children’s book of all time? How about a new title or something you’ve just discovered that you’d like to share with us?
In addition to you, we’ll be talking with Provo Library director, Gene Nelson; and University of Utah Associate Professor of Educational Psychology Lauren Liang. They, along with Utah author Ally Condie, will headline an event presented by the Salt Lake Tribune and The King’s English Bookshop, celebrating the Newbery Medal and great children’s literature. Gene Nelson is a Newbery committee member and Lauren Liang is a Caldecott committee member. The event is November 21, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at The King’s English Bookshop in Salt Lake City.
We ask our guests to debate their favorite Newbery and Caldecott winners and to talk about what makes a children’s book great. And we’ll ask them to list some of their favorite titles.
The Children's Book List From This Program:
Call It Courage by Armstrong Sperry
The Great Brain by John D. Fitzgerald
Come Over to My House by Theodore Geisel
The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster
Janitors by Tyler Whitesides
The Story of Ping by Kurt Wiese
The Little Red Lighthouse and the Great Gray Bridge by Hildegarde Swift
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie by Laura Numeroff
Harry Potter by JK Rowling
Enders Game by Orson Scott Card
Sneetches on the Beaches by Dr. Seuss
Go Dog, Go! by P. D. Eastman
Charlotte’s Web by E. B. White
Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus by Mo Willems
The Missing Piece by Shel Silverstein
Everybody Needs a Rock by Byrd Baylor
Beezus and Ramona by Beverly Clearly
The Random House Book of Poetry for Children
Voices in the Park by Anthony Browne
Radiant Child: The Story of Young Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat by Javaka Steptoe
Matilda by Roald Dahl
The BFG by Roald Dahl
The Girl Who Drank the Moon by Kelly Barnhill
Duck on a Bike by David Shannon
They All Saw a Cat by Brendan Wenzel
The Hardy Boys Ramona Quimby