This Week's Top News On Behind The Headlines

President Trump's executive order banning immigrants and refugees from entering the United States affects at least 64 refugees bound for Utah. Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch advances two of Pres. Trump's cabinet nominees without Democratic senators present. And Utah House Republicans vote to remove requirements that guarantee Democrats on state boards.On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune reporters Courtney Tanner and Thomas Burr, editorial writer George Pyle, and senior managing editor Matt Canham join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.