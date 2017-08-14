Violence In Charlottesville Prompts Responses From Utah Leaders, Organizations

Utah residents are holding unity and anti-racism rallies Monday night to denounce the messages of hate and violence of white supremacists at a weekend rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

U.S. Rep. Mia Love of Utah and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox are scheduled to speak at a rally at 5:30 p.m. at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City.

Utah GOP chair Rob Anderson says members of Utah's Republican Party organized the unity event and leaders of Utah's Democratic Party will join and address the rally too.

The Utah League of Native American Voters is holding an anti-racism rally at 7 p.m. at the Salt Lake City Hall.

Members of the League, along with representatives of Equality Utah, Utah Against Police Brutality and Utah Women of Color Council are scheduled to speak.

The Mormon church is joining other organizations in condemning the racism displayed during a white supremacist rally Saturday in Virginia that spiraled into deadly violence.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a statement Sunday: "People of any faith, or of no faith at all, should be troubled by the increase of intolerance in both words and actions that we see everywhere."

The Utah-based religion pointed to a speech given more than a decade ago by late church president Gordon B. Hinckley, in which he said people who make disparaging remarks about other's race can't be considered true disciples of Christ.