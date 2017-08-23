Utah's Wildfire Cost Doubles, Humans To Blame, Official Says

By AP 1 hour ago

Credit inciweb.nwcg.gov

Utah State Forester Brian Cottam said "stupid human tricks" have led to the states' wildfire bill being double what it usually is.

Cottam says the cost to Utah for this year's wildfires is projected to be $18 million, while the state's yearly average is $9 million. Cottam presented the total to the Legislature's Executive Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, saying the fire that is believed to have been started by someone burning weeds in Brian Head cost $10 million alone.

Cottam says 548 Utah wildfires this year were caused by humans, while 304 were started naturally.

For comparison, Cottam says Nevada has had three human-caused wildfires this year.

Cottam says 192 square miles (497 square kilometers) of land have been burned this year by the human-caused fires.

Tags: 
State Forestry
Utah Wildfires
cost
AP News

Related Content

Groups Make Last-Minute Push To Save National Monument Areas

By AP 1 hour ago
wikipedia.org

Conservation groups are airing TV ads, planning rallies and creating parody websites in a last-minute blitz to stop Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke from downsizing or eliminating national monument areas that cover large swaths of land and water from Maine to California.

US Investigates Sexual Misconduct Claims At 5 Utah Colleges

By AP 1 hour ago
campusreform.org

Five of Utah's 10 largest colleges are under federal investigation into the handling of various sexual misconduct claims.

Utah To Obey Order For DEA Drug Database Search

By AP Aug 22, 2017
www.cdc.gov

Utah will obey a court order to let the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration search a prescription-drug database without a warrant despite a state law designed to protect patient privacy.

Utah Attorney General's Office spokesman Dan Burton says the state disagrees with the order but has decided not to appeal.

Utah Man, 33, Identified In Fatal ATV Crash In Logan Valley

By AP Aug 22, 2017
www.wikipedia.org

Authorities have identified a 33-year-old Utah man who died in an ATV crash in Logan Canyon over the weekend.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office says Cassidy Wakely of Logan was riding a four-wheeler when he drove off a 15-foot drop-off at about noon on Saturday in the canyon's Franklin Basin area about 4 miles off U.S. Highway 89.