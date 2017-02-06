Utahns Match In Response To Pres. Trump's Immigration-Barring Order

Politicians, faith leaders and community members staged a march on Saturday in response to Pres. Donald Trump’s executive order suspending new refugee admissions and blocking travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Protestors displayed homemade signs with slogans like "Mormons for Refugees" and "Fight Ignorance Not Immigrants” as the march made its way from the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building to a rally at the Utah State Capitol rotunda. There, demonstrators listened to a prayer by Imam Mohamed Mehtar of Khadeeja Mosque and the Islamic Society of Salt Lake. Refugees within the community shared their stories, including a recently resettled Syrian woman and Aden Batar, director of immigration and Refugee Resettlement for Catholic Community Services.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski also addressed the thousands who had turned out to support refugees - and made reference to Utah's immigrant past:

“Whether you trace your roots in Utah back to handcarts, back to mining or a simple ski trip, or if you came as a refugee, we are bound by the history of this great state.”

Utah officials have had mixed reactions to the president's executive order. While not condemning the order itself, some members of Utah's all-Republican delegation in Congress -- including Sen. Orrin Hatch and Rep. Mia Love -- have expressed support for refugees fleeing terror.

Republican Gov. Gary Herbert also recently addressed Trump’s ban. Citing the state's history of accepting refugees, Herbert said the president needs to take a nuanced approach when balancing the nation's security needs while respecting immigrants.

“I’m less inclined to say let’s keep people from wherever their origin is. We have a lot of people in Syria that are probably running from terrorism that aren’t terrorists,” Gov. Herbert said. “More important to me is who they are what they are, as opposed to where they come from.”

Despite concerns from some in his party, Utah GOP chair James Evans stands behind the president’s decision. In an interview with KCPW, Evans said images of refugees touch the “humanity in all of us,” but people who are opposed to the order the order need to rethink their position.

“I think this is about making sure America is safe,” he said. “It’s a temporary ban, and it’s unfortunate that there are those choosing to politicize this to the disadvantage of an honest and complete discussion on how can we move forward as a nation and continue our role of humanity, but at the same time, make sure we are safe as a nation.”

On Friday a federal judge in Seattle put a nationwide block on the president's order. As a result the US State Department said it would reverse the revocation of visas that had left travelers stranded at airports worldwide. In addition, the Department of Homeland Security said it would suspend enforcing the ban as a result of the federal ruling.

The White House is expected to appeal the decision.