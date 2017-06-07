Related Program: 
Utah Works

Utah Works: Small Dairy Goes Organic

By Kirsten Swanson & Mary Heers 32 seconds ago

Gene Hiibner describes the small organic dairy in Mendon, Utah, which he operates with his partner Darren Wold.

***Fun Fact: Gene Hiibner's name really does have two "i"s - it used to be a German umlauted ü, which got miswritten at immigration.

