Utah Works: If You'll Listen, I'll Tell

By Kirsten Swanson & Mary Heers 3 hours ago

After 33 years in the military and 27 in law enforcement, Kay Hargis can now concentrate on his real passion -- sharing lessons from history at the Ogden and Hill Air Force Base museums.

