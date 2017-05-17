Related Program: 
Utah Works

Utah Works: Booked On 25th

By Kirsten Swanson & Mary Heers 27 minutes ago

Marcy Rizzi takes us on a journey from a career in law enforcement to recently opening a bookstore in downtown Ogden.

Related Content

Utah Works: Second Chances

By & Mary Heers May 10, 2017

  

Judy Elsley found America a land of second chances, and takes us on her journey from a soap factory to teaching at Weber State University.

Utah Works: Undercover With The Ogden Police Department

By Kirsten Swanson & Mary Heers Apr 26, 2017

After a long and varied career in law enforcement, James Gillespie looks back on his favorite job - working undercover with the Ogden Police Department.